Panama's Commerce Minister Augusto Arosemena (CL), shake hands with his Chinese counterpart Zhong Shan (CR), during an official ceremony where they signed a memorandum formalizing negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA), in Beijing, China, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PANAMA'S COMMERCE MINISTRY

The trade ministers of Panama and Chine, Augusto Arosemena and Zhong Shan, respectively, on Tuesday signed a memorandum formalizing negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) within the framework of the first anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

At an official ceremony on Tuesday in Beijing, the two ministers confirmed that the first round of talks will take place from July 9-13 in the Panamanian capital.