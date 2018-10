Workers from Panama's Bahia Las Minas power plant protest at the Ministry of Economy to demand that the government prevent a possible closure of the partly state-owned installation, Panama City, Panama, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Workers from one of Panama's main power plants protested Thursday at the Ministry of Economy to demand that the government prevent a possible closure of the partly state-owned installation.

"We are aware that there are intentions of closing Bahia Las Minas on Dec. 31 and we want to prevent it. The plant's current economic situation is the result of terrible management by the government," Ariel Muñoz, of the SITIESPA electrical workers union, told EFE.