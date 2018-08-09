Undated photo provided by the Panamanian Tourism Authority (ATP) showing some of the scenic beauty Panama offers to tourists. EFE-EPA/Courtesy of ATP/Editorial Use Only

Panamanian Tourism Minister Gustavo Him said that his country is seeking to give a boost to the sector with a $20 million international tourism promotion fund and a possible alliance with Costa Rica to create a multidestination tourism zone and facilitate the exchange of visitors.

"Panama has had a lack of vision due to different administrative opinions, and the (aim of) creating the International Promotion Fund is to have a vision for the country regarding tourism. We're seeking to establish priorities and have continuity over time," said Him in an interview with EFE in Costa Rica.