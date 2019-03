Panamanian Tourism Minister Gustavo Him presents his country's adventure tourism offering on March 8, 2019, at ITB Berlin, the world's leading travel trade show. EPA-EFE/Patricia Sevilla Ciordia

Panama's tourism minister said here Friday that the country is sticking with a target of 3 million tourist arrivals by 2020 despite a setback last year, when the industry was hit by a plunge in the number of visitors from crisis-hit Venezuela.

In remarks to EFE at ITB Berlin, the world's largest travel trade show, Gustavo Him said Panama welcomed 2.55 million international tourist arrivals last year, down 3 percent from 2017.