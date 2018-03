The Minister of Commerce and Industry of Panama Augusto Arosemena speaks at a press conference in Panama City, Panama, March 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Panama's foreign ministry on Friday published a list of 20 countries that discriminate against Panamanian imports as a first step toward establishing reciprocity measures.

The list includes Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Croatia, Slovenia, Estonia, France, Greece, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Cameroon, Georgia, Russia and Serbia.