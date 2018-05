Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela (C) and the vice president and minister of foreign affairs of Panama, Isabel de Saint Malo (R), receive the vice president of India, Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, at the Palace of Las Garzas in Panama City, Panama, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco Blanco

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela met here Wednesday with the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, to whom he proposed using Panama's logistics platform as a means to expand Indian presence in Latin America.

"Panama has put its geographical position at India's disposal to become its gate to the rest of the region, as a hub for logistics and air connectivity," Varela said during a joint press conference with Naidu.