Panama's Copa Airlines said that people who purchased tickets for travel to Venezuela will get their money back now that Caracas has barred the carrier from operating on its territory for the next 90 days.

"Due to the volume of passengers affected by the measure, the reimbursement process will take longer than usual," the company said on its Web site. "Copa apologizes for any inconvenience that may arise from this situation, which is outside of the company's control."