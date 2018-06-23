According to an independent analysis, investment in the international construction industry is estimated to reach $10.5 billion by 2023, driven chiefly by the growth of China, India and the United States. EFE-EPA/File

Do it yourself activities (DIY) will be part of the novelties at Expo F 2018, the Global Hardware Trade Show to be held in the Panamanian capital with the participation of 150 exhibitors from 18 countries.

The event, to be held between Sept. 20-22 at the Atlapa Convention Center, will exhibit for the first time a workshop where a house will be built by means of digital printing, using the automation of machine tools by CNC (computer numerical control), a fairly common technique for creating all the pieces needed for a building's construction.