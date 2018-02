Rolando de Leon, general manager of Banco Nacional de Panama, Panama's leading state-owned bank, speaks during the presentation of the entity's 2017 earnings, in Panama City, Panama, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Bolívar

The general manager of Panama's leading state-owned bank on Thursday sought to discourage people from putting money into cryptocurrencies, saying no government regulation exists to protect those who invest in those digital assets.

"There's a novelty and fascination with cryptocurrencies, but I don't recommend them for anyone. In Panama, there are no parameters of responsibility. It's better that we wait a bit," Rolando de Leon said in presenting the Banco Nacional de Panama's 2017 earnings.