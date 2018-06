Augusto Arosemena, Minister of Industry and Commerce of Panama, speaks to the media during an interview at the Embassy of Panama in Beijing, China, Jun. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A free trade agreement between Panama and China will especially benefit the infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, energy, tourism and e-commerce sectors, Panama's trade and industry minister predicted in Beijing on Wednesday.

A year after the Central American country decided to establish diplomatic ties with China, thereby cutting bilateral relations with Taiwan, Augusto Arosemena traveled to Beijing where he met his Chinese counterpart Zhong Shan to officially launch the FTA.