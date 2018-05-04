The RefriAmericas and TecnoEdificios & Seguridad trade shows, taking place in the Panamanian capital May 30-31, will feature lectures by facilities management and commercial cooling specialists, with an emphasis on conservation and efficiency, organizers said Friday.

Both events will feature talks by 40 experts from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Mexico, Panama and Peru and the trade show will offer a glimpse of the latest products and services offered by some 35 domestic and international exhibitors.