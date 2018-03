Panama's trade and industry minister said Friday that his country is ready to devote as much time as necessary to the process of reaching a free trade agreement with China.

"My position has always been that negotiations will take as long as they need to take for Panama to obtain the most beneficial agreement for the country," Augusto Arosemena told reporters. "If it can be done in two rounds, it will be done in two rounds. If it takes 10, that's fine too."