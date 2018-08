The head Panama's Ministry of Economy and Finance, Gustavo Valderrama, speaks during the the 22nd Hemispheric Conference for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction, in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Arturo Wong

General view of the opening session of the 22nd Hemispheric Conference for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction, Panama City, Panama, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Arturo Wong

General view of the opening session of the 22nd Hemispheric Conference for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction, Panama City, Panama, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Arturo Wong

The Panamanian financial industry "is not afraid" of the appearance of new digital technologies to do business, which is why it welcomes a plan to reform the country's financial laws, Carlos Troetsch, chairman of the board of the Banking Association of Panama (ABP) told EFE here Wednesday.

Troetsch said that the financial, insurance and fintech sectors had "actively" participated in the government's proposed amendment of Panama's financial laws by presenting their recommendations.