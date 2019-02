View of the façade of the Banco Nacional de Panama, on Feb. 14, 2019, in Panama City (Panama). EPA-EFE / Carlos Lemos

View of the façade of the Banco Nacional de Panama, on Feb. 14, 2019, in Panama City (Panama). EPA-EFE / Carlos Lemos

View of the façade of the Banco Nacional de Panama, on Feb. 14, 2019, in Panama City (Panama). EPA-EFE / Carlos Lemos

The state-owned Banco Nacional de Panama (BNP) said Thursday that a billion-dollar lawsuit filed by business magnate Abdul Waked poses a threat to its solvency.

Bank president Rolando de Leon told the media that while the bank's capital is more than $800 million, Waked is demanding compensation of $1.27 billion in connection with BNP's role in the sale of some of his assets.