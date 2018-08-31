Japanese technology company Panasonic will move its European headquarters outside of the United Kingdom on October 1, before the country leaves the European Union, a move known as brexit, in 2019, a spokeswoman for the conglomerate confirmed to Efe on Friday.
Panasonic will move its European headquarters from Bracknell, in Berkshire County, about 45 km west of London, to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, where the headquarters of Panasonic Holding Netherlands (parent of its subsidiaries located outside Japan) and Panasonic Finance (PFI), the group's financing company, are already located.