Visitors gather for a product demonstration held at the Panasonic booth during the 4th International Smart Grid Expo in Tokyo, Japan, 26 February 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A Panasonic logo is seen inside an electronics store in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2015 A report issued in the Nikkei business daily was confirmed by Panasonic's Laurent Abadie, CEO of Panasonic Europe, it would move its European headquarters from Britain to Netherlands amid Brexit fears and possible taxation related issues. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A visitor takes a picture in front of a Panasonic logo during the presentation of the new releases of Panasonic in the Internationale Funkaustellung Berlin (IFA), an international consumer electronics fair, in Berlin, Germany, 30 August 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Japanese technology company Panasonic will move its European headquarters outside of the United Kingdom on October 1, before the country leaves the European Union, a move known as brexit, in 2019, a spokeswoman for the conglomerate confirmed to Efe on Friday.

Panasonic will move its European headquarters from Bracknell, in Berkshire County, about 45 km west of London, to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, where the headquarters of Panasonic Holding Netherlands (parent of its subsidiaries located outside Japan) and Panasonic Finance (PFI), the group's financing company, are already located.