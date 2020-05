Jeffrey Thomas, who has been an Uber driver for more than eight years, poses in his vehicle during an interview with EFE in San Francisco, USA, 18 May 2020 (issued 20 May 2020). EFE/Marc Arcas

View of a bicycle of the US transport company Lyft in San Francisco, USA, 18 May 2020 (issued 20 May 2020). EFE/Marc Arcas

View of the Uber headquarters in San Francisco, USA, 18 May 2020 (issued 20 May 2020). EFE/Marc Arcas

Staff layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic are affecting the companies of the so-called collaborative economy, which until recently were Silicon Valley's big bet for the future but are now seeing their incomes plummet.

This is the case at both Airbnb and Uber where 25 percent of the workforce have lost their jobs. EFE-EPA