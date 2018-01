Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes (R) and his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Peña Nieto (L), signed bilateral agreements during their meeting at the Government Palace in Asuncion on Jan. 18, 2018. Peña Nieto is on a state visit to Paraguay to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes and his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Peña Nieto, on Thursday agreed to move forward with talks leading to an economic cooperation agreement during the Mexican leader's first visit to Asuncion.

"We have agreed to move forward in 2018, the last year in office for both of us, ... to make the economic cooperation agreement a reality," said Peña Nieto at a press conference after his meeting with Cartes at the presidential residence.