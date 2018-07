Finance Minister Lea Gimenez (L) and Benigno Lopez, who will occupy her post in the next administration, take questions during a press conference on July 4, 2018, in Asuncion, Paraguay. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday established a commission of experts that includes representatives of the outgoing and incoming administrations to study Paraguay's tax system and submit proposals to the new government that will take office on Aug. 15.

Finance Minister Lea Gimenez told reporters that the commission's goal was to come up with "suggestions and proposals to modernize and simplify the tax system," but she did not provide details about specific issues to be discussed by the body.