Taxi drivers in Asuncion suspend their service this Tuesday, July 16, 2019, to again drive through the streets of the capital with a long caravan of cabs in a demonstration calling for the end of ride-hailing services like Uber and Muv. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Hundreds of taxi drivers suspended their service this Tuesday to again drive through the streets of Asuncion with a long caravan of cabs in a demonstration calling for the end of ride-hailing services like Uber and Muv.

The "yellow swarm" began parading this morning along the busiest thoroughfares of the Paraguayan capital, honking their horns and warning citizens about the loss of jobs threatened by the arrival of new companies in the sector.