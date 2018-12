Hundreds of taxi drivers demonstrate Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in front of Paraguay's Palace of Justice in protest against the arrival of Uber on the streets, as lawyers representing the cabbies file a motion seeking an injunction against the ride-sharing service. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Hundreds of taxi drivers demonstrated here Friday in front of Paraguay's Palace of Justice in protest against the arrival of Uber on the streets, as lawyers representing the cabbies filed a motion seeking an injunction against the ride-sharing service.

From the earliest hours of the morning, taxi cabs from more than a score of cities blocked roads to the building.