Carlos Gimenez, the manager of the Guarantee Fund of Paraguay’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, speaks during an event marking the creation of the Fund, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Victor Bernal, the deputy minister of Paraguay’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, speaks to the press in Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Small and medium-sized businesses that have difficulties obtaining credit and funding may receive loans starting next month from the Guaranty Fund, Paraguay's Ministry of Industry and Commerce said Wednesday.

The Fund will start off with an initial capital of more than $8 million and the ability to offer guaranties for up to five times that amount, Deputy Minister Victor Bernal said during an event marking the launch of the initiative.