French President Emmanuel Macron (c) visits the Airbus zone at the International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, France, on June 17, 2019.

The International Paris Air Show, the largest event of its kind in the world, opened at Le Bourget, north of the French capital, on Monday with an advantage for European aircraft manufacturer Airbus over US rival Boeing, which is going through a difficult stretch amid the crisis surrounding its premier jet, the 737 MAX.

That fact was evident from the attitude taken by Boeing's top executives in their first public appearance since the 737 MAX scandal broke, refusing to undertake an offensive strategy and focusing on apologizing for the two recent crashes of planes of that type that killed hundreds of passengers.