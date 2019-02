A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women collection from Ottonlinger fashion house by Swiss-born and Berlin based designers Christa Bosch and Cosima Gadient, during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 25 February 2019. The presentation of the Women collections runs from 25 February to 05 March. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Fashion Week began on Monday in Paris with a day reserved especially for the protagonists of the avantgard of design, whose vision of the clothes of the future, at least for the next autumn-winter, presented apocalyptic hints.

Deconstruction was the subject of two most recent additions to the French fashion calendar, the British brand Rokh and the Swiss-German label Ottolinger, whose style could be defined as "apocalyptic chic."