A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Haute Couture collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 04 July 2017. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld attends a ceremony to launch the Christmas illuminations of the avenue Champs-Elysees, in Paris, France, 22 November 2018. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) on the catwalk accompanied by US-French model Lily-Rose Depp after his Spring/Summer 2017 Haute Couture collection show for Chanel during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 24 January 2017. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Less than a week after the death of Karl Lagerfeld, the French capital was getting ready to put on its first fashion week without one of the titans of a generation that brought the world prêt-à-porter.

Brands would from Monday be sending their models down the runways to show off their latest creations for the Fall-Winter 2019/20 season.