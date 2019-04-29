A view of the facade of Neoenergia, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 29 April 2019. The partners of Neoenergia, the second biggest energy distributor in Brazil, majority-owned by Spanish electricity distributor Iberdrola, are meeting in Rio de Janeiro to decide on the company going public. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayao

The partners of Neoenergia, Brazil's second-largest energy distributor which is controlled by Spanish electricity company Iberdrola, met on Monday in Rio de Janeiro to decide on whether or not to launch an Initial Public Offering for the firm on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange.

The extraordinary general assembly of the firm's Administrative Council began at 10 am with the participation of the advisory representatives from Neoenergia's three partners: Iberdrola, with its 52.45 percent share, Banco do Brasil (9.34 percent) and the Previ pension fund (38.21 percent).