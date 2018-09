A Ryanair aircraft at Dublin airport, Dublin, Ireland July 12, 2018. On Sep 27, 2018, a man in his 20s was arrested at Dublin Airport after attempting to stop a departing Ryanair flight that was already taxiing for take-off. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ STR

A file picture dated May 10, 2007 shows Ryanair planes at Dublin airport. On Sep 27, 2018, a man in his 20s was arrested at Dublin Airport after attempting to stop a departing Ryanair flight that was already taxiing for take-off. EFE- EPA (FILE) /ANDY RAIN

A man in his 20s was arrested on Thursday at Dublin Airport after attempting to stop a departing Ryanair flight that was already taxiing for take-off, according to police.

At around 7 am local time, local police were alerted after a man, who arrived late to the boarding gate with his partner, ran out from the terminal building onto the tarmac shouting for the pilot to stop the Amsterdam-bound plane.