Visitors are reflected in a mirror with the Huawei company logo during the official launch event for the Huawei Mate 10 smartphone series in Munich, southern Germany, 16 October 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

A photo illustration of a WeChat user scanning a QR code to retrieve a digital red envelope on the WeChat app on a mobile phone during the Chinese New Year period in Beijing, China, 30 January 2017. Digital red envelope, a service provided by the mobile phone app WeChat to represent 'hongbao' envelopes filled with money that Chinese traditionally gift each other for good luck during the Chinese Lunar New Year, have gained popularity. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

An Alipay-app on a smartphone screen and Finnair logos at the Helsinki airport, Finland, 27 January 2017. Finnish flag carrier Finnair said it will launch Alipay as an official method of in-flight payments for customers travelling on the carrier's Asian route between Helsinki and Shanghai. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARKKU OJALA

Alipay, the digital payment app of Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba, was again voted the most valued brand in China this year, according to an annual survey released on Friday by British market-research firm YouGov.

YouGov measures Chinese consumers' perception about brands, based on their views on the overall brand quality, value, impression, reputation, satisfaction and whether they would recommend it to others.