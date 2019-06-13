A view of the artwork 'Man Installing Pepsi-Sign' by US sculptor George Segal during the exhibition 'Local Histories' at the Hamburger Bahnhof Museum in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HAYOUNG JEON

Reckitt Benckiser Group has tapped one of PepsiCo's most senior people to be its new chief executive, as the supplier of Durex condoms and Dettol cleaning products looks to revive growth after a challenging few years, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

The United Kingdom-based company said that Laxman Narasimhan from India, currently Pepsi's global chief commercial officer, would join Reckitt in July before taking the reins from CEO Rakesh Kapoor in Sept.