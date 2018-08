Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, looks on during the opening day of the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 23 January 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

PepsiCo Inc.'s longtime leader Indra Nooyi will step aside as chief executive, handing the future of the company to one of her lieutenants at a time when the soda and snacks markets are being roiled by shifting consumer tastes, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Monday.

Nooyi, 62, steered the maker of Mountain Dew, Gatorade and Doritos chips for a dozen years through the changing landscape, defeating an activist investor's attempt to break up the company.