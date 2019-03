A police operation combating unlicensed commerce and racketeering on Monday, March 11, 2019, seals off the Lima district of Gamarra, the heart of Peru's garment industry; authorities plan to keep the area under lockdown for 72 hours. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Gamarra, the heart of Peru's garment industry, was sealed off before dawn Monday by a police operation combating unlicensed commerce and racketeering.

The operation kicked off under orders of the mayor of Lima's La Victoria district, George Forsyth, a retired soccer pro who, after taking office early this year, launched a merciless war against the many unregulated, untaxed businesses in the area.