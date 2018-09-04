Federico Tenorio, the general director of Peru's Ecumenical Social Action Center of the North (Cedepas) and the spokesman for a group of Peruvian dairy businessmen, speaks to reporters in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Sept. 4, 2018. EFE-EPS/Raul Martinez

A delegation of businessmen from northern Peru's dairy sector arrived in Uruguay with the aim of strengthening and improving their local production by gaining experience in the Uruguayan model, the spokesman for the group, Federico Tenorio, told EFE on Tuesday.

"Uruguay is a power in South America in this field and our aim is to learn about technological, marketing, and product diversity aspects. But we also came to learn about ... business models," Tenorio said during a meeting at the Latin American Integration Association (Aladi).