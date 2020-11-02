For Peru, innovation and entrepreneurship are the way out of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, in a way that "for every problem there is an opportunity" and only with new ideas can the tough choice between "health and the economy" be avoided.

Starting on Tuesday, Innovate Peru Summit 2020, the largest event in the country for entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, business associations, universities, multilateral stakeholders and in general everyone interested in the innovation and development ecosystem of new companies and businesses, will demonstrate.