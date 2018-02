Producers of Peru's "superfoods," native and highly nutritious products such as quinoa, Hass avocados and blueberries, have emerged as big winners in the first five years of the Andean nation's free-trade agreement with the European Union.

To mark the anniversary of the EU's trade accord with Colombia and Peru, a delegation of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are visiting those countries this week to analyze the implementation of the accord and its positive and negative outcomes.