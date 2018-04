A model wears a bear mask and an oufit designed by textile group VNRO during the inauguration of the 21st edition of the Peru Moda and Peru Moda Deco 2018 fair on April 25, 2018, at the Lima Convention Center. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

A group of models present the creations of Ayni during the inauguration of the 21st edition of the Peru Moda and Peru Moda Deco 2018 fair at the Lima Convention Center in Lima, Peru, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

An alpaca jacket is seen on a mannequin during the inauguration of the 21st edition of the Peru Moda and Peru Moda Deco 2018 fair on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peru expects 8 pct. growth in textile and apparel exports in 2018

Exports of Peruvian textiles and apparel could grow between 6 percent and 8 percent in 2018, a year after sales totaled $1.3 billion, the exports director at PromPeru, the Andean nation's tourism and export-promotion agency, told EFE.

That expected rise is part of a trend stemming from promotional efforts launched four years ago, Luis Torres said.