Peruvian Energy and Mines Minister Francisco Ismodes gives a press conference on Sept. 6, 2018, in Lima. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peru's government is exercising caution after mining company Macusani Yellowcake announced in July that it had discovered the world's largest lithium deposit, the energy and mines minister said Thursday.

The company, a unit of Canada's Plateau Energy Metals, estimated that the deposit in Peru's Altiplano region holds at least 2.5 million tons of lithium (more than the reserves of Bolivia and Chile) and 124 million pounds of uranium, Francisco Ismodes said.