The chair of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade (INTA), Bernd Lange (R), speaks at a press conference at the Peruvian Foreign Ministry's headquarters in Lima, Peru, on Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDUARDO CAVERO

The chair of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade (INTA), Bernd Lange, speaks at a press conference at the headquarters of the Peruvian Foreign Ministry in Lima, Peru, on Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDUARDO CAVERO

The free-trade agreement linking the European Union with Colombia and Peru, an accord that went into effect five years ago, has greatly benefited that latter country, a German member of the European Parliament (MEP) says.

Bernd Lange, the head of a delegation from the EP's Committee on International Trade (INTA) that is visiting Lima this week, made that assessment at a press conference.