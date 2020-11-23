A man rides his bicycle outside the main office of the National Program of Innovation for Competitiveness and Productivity (Innovate Peru) on 23 November 2020 in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A photo provided by the Sinba (No Garbage) initiative that shows two of its workers in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/SINBA

A man parks his bicycle outside the main office of the National Program of Innovation for Competitiveness and Productivity (Innovate Peru) on 23 November 2020 in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Innovative ideas are essential to reactivate Peru and remove it from the economic, social and health drama in which it finds itself, a need that has led its Government to go "hunting" for projects to provide them with funding to turn crisis into "opportunity."

Small, medium and large companies; short, medium or long-term projects; for technological, agricultural, tourism, services, commerce or environmental sectors ... The Peruvian desire to reorient its economy to make innovation the engine of its development has no limits.