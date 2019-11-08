Peruvian Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Edgar Vasquez takes part in the conference 'International trade at the AP and the world' during the 5th Pacific Alliance Business Summit, in Lima, Peru, July 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUAN PONCE VALENZUELA

Expanding the range of exports to include value-added products is the main challenge and the priority for Peru in its foreign trade, Edgar Vasquez, the minister of foreign trade in the Latin American country, told EFE during a China visit.

"The challenge for Peru is diversifying our export basket in China, which (currently) mainly consists of minerals and fish meal," said the minister, who is in Shanghai to take part in the China International Import Expo, where Peru figures as one of the guest countries.