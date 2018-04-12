Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra shown during the inauguration of the third CEO Summit leading up to the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Thursday urged business owners from across the Americas to collaborate with governments to help boost the region's economic development and to fight corruption.

During the third CEO Summit leading up to Friday's Summit of the Americas, Vizcarra encouraged a "productive dialog to be established between the private and public sectors" so as to properly identify the challenges facing the Americas - as well as the opportunities to be seized - to achieve "inclusive, quality growth."