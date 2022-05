Peruvian Economy and Finance Minister Oscar Graham (2-l) and the president of the 14th International Gold, Silver and Copper Symposium, Jose Augusto Palma (2-r) inaugurate the conclave on May 10, 2022, in Lima. EFE/Aldair Mejia

Jose Augusto Palma, the president of the 14th International Gold, Silver and Copper Symposium, delivers a speech on May 10, 2022, at the conclave in Lima. EFE/Aldair Mejia

Peruvian Economy and Finance Minister Oscar Graham delivers a speech on May 10, 2022, at the 14th International Gold, Silver and Copper Symposium in Lima. EFE/Aldair Mejia

The Peruvian government on Tuesday promised to provide a package of measures to incentivize private investment and facilitate mining exploration efforts in a sector that generates 12 percent of the country's GDP.

"We're working on improvements in legislation with the aim of facilitating permits for mining exploration," said Economy and Finance Minister Oscar Graham at the inauguration of the 14th International Gold, Silver and Copper Symposium in Lima.