PromPeru's Luis Torres poses for a photo at the Peru Moda 2018 trade fair in Lima on Wednesday, April 25. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Models wearing the designs of Amaro Casanova walk down the runway at Peru Moda 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, in Lima. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Andean women take in the merchandise on display at the Peru Moda 2018 fair on Wednesday, April 25, in Lima. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Peru's minister of foreign trade and tourism, Roger Valencia, speaks at the opening of the Peru Moda 2018 fair on Wednesday, April 25, in Lima. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Models parade down the runway at Peru Moda 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, in Lima. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Peru's annual fashion and design fair kicks off in Lima

Peru Moda and Peru Moda Deco 2018, showcasing the Andean nation's fashion and interior design industries, got under way here Wednesday with expectations of beating last year's $108 million in contracts.

Buyers representing both foreign and domestic firms can view wares from 250 Peruvian exporters of apparel, textiles, crafts and home furnishings.