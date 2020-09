People participate in the inauguration of the Perú Service Summit 2019 en Lima, Peru. Peru has a "highly specialized, competitive and innovative" services sector with "high added value and differentiated costs," making it the country's second source of exports that will now be marketed globally under the brand name Peru Xpert. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

An image provided by Perú Xpert that shows that brand name's logo, which will be officially unveiled during the 10th edition of the "Perú Service Summit" in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Perú Xpert

Peru has a "highly specialized, competitive and innovative" services sector with "high added value and differentiated costs," making it the country's second source of exports that will now be marketed globally under the brand name Peru Xpert.

The Peru Xpert brand will be officially presented this week during the 10th edition of the "Peru Service Summit," Latin American's largest service sector platform, which this year will be held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.