chief executive officer of the Brazilian state oil company Petrobras speaks during an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The chief executive officer of the Brazilian state oil company Petrobras resigned Friday, several days after the government and truckers' unions reached an agreement to put an end to a truck drivers' strike against high fuel prices.

The company said in a statement that its board of directors would discuss the appointment of an interim CEO and that no further changes to the board were expected.