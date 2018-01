A view of the logo of Brazilian state oil company Petrobras' sign at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Brazilian state-controlled oil giant Petrobras said Tuesday it produced a record average of 2.65 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day of crude and natural gas in 2017, a record output level that met the goal set for the year.

"Petrobras achieved record petroleum production in Brazil for the fourth consecutive year," the company, whose shares are traded on the Sao Paulo, New York and Madrid stock exchanges, said.