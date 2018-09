A man works on Sept. 5, 2018, on the P66, a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit used at the Lula pre-salt field in the Santos Basin, off the coast of southeastern Brazil. EPA-EFE/ Antonio Lacerda.

A man works on Sept. 5, 2018, on the P66, a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit used at the Lula pre-salt field in the Santos Basin, off the coast of southeastern Brazil. EPA-EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

A helicopter lands on Sept. 5, 2018, at the P66, a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit used at the Lula pre-salt field in the Santos Basin, off the coast of southeastern Brazil. EPA-EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

Output from Brazil's most prolific pre-salt field will climb to a peak of 1 million barrels of oil per day in 2019, according to the executive manager for deep-water exploration and production at state oil company Petrobras.

The Lula field, located in the Santos Basin, will achieve that level after two Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units are put into operation this year, Joelson Falcao Mendes said.