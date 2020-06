A file photograph shows the facade of the headquarters of the Brazilian oil company Petrobras, in the city of Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). EPA-EFE/FILE Marcelo Sayão

Petrobras has exported a record 1.11 million tonnes of fuel oil in May, a massive 231 percent higher than the volume exported in the same month last year, the Brazilian oil giant said Friday.

The record fuel exports came despite the crisis in the sector due to low prices and reduction in demand because of the Covid-19 pandemic.EFE-EPA