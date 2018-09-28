Brazilian state oil company Petrobras's headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. Petrobras has entered into settlement agreements with authorities in the United States and Brazil and agreed to pay $853.2 million in penalties for violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), the US Justice Department said on Sept. 27, 2018, in a news release. EPA-EFE/File

Brazilian state oil company Petrobras has entered into settlement agreements with authorities in the United States and Brazil and agreed to pay $853.2 million in penalties for violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), the US Justice Department said Thursday in a news release.

The company agreed to pay that sum to resolve the US government's investigation into violations of the FCPA "in connection with Petrobras's role in facilitating payments to politicians and political parties in Brazil," the department added.