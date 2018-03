Dinh La Thang, former Chairman of the Member Council of PetroVietnam, stands trial in the courtroom during the trial of 22 officials in Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER VIETNAM OUT

A court in Vietnam on Thursday sentenced the former head of state-owned PetroVietnam and a former member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam to 18 years in jail on charges of corruption.

The Hanoi People's Court found Dinh La Thang, who headed PetroVietnam between 2008-2011, guilty of deliberately not following the law by investing state funds into OceanBank.