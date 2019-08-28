Photo provided by Altria Group showing the logo on the sign in front of the firm's central offices in Richmond, Virginia, on Aug. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/Casey Templeton/Altria/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo taken Oct. 19, 2017, provided by Philip Morris International showing the entrance to its operational headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/Philip Morris International/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Philip Morris International (PMI) confirmed on Tuesday that it is speaking with Altria Group about an "all-stock merger of equals," an operation that it noted is not yet finalized and that will depend on the final approval of the boards and stockholders of the two firms, as well as on regulatory authorities.

PMI, the world's largest tobacco products firm, made the announcement in a communique in which it said that the prospective merger would create a firm with capitalization of more than $200 billion.