Filipino workers set up metal scaffolding at a construction site for a rail transit line in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino vendor sells various car accessories at a traffic stop in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Construction work continues at a site for a rail transit line in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippine economy grew by 6.7 percent in 2017, driven by the growth of the industrial sector and a recovery of agriculture in the last quarter of the year, official sources reported Tuesday.

The Philippine Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2017 is 0.1 percent lower than the 6.8 percent growth in 2016, making it among the fastest growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region.